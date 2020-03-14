City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Julio Sesar Paniagua, 21, of 417 Davis in Wharton was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Monday, March 9 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 700 block of Spruce. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Dorie Josephine Parli, 18, of 401 E. Oklahoma in Walters, Okla., was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 200 block of West Monseratte. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Randy Maldonado, 21, of 606 Oscar was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the same incident as Parli. Processed, Maldonado was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $700 in bonds and was released the same day.
John Reed III, 21, of 703 Ave. K was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 800 block of Farenthold. Processed, Reed was sent to county jail the next day.
Property
Norma Estraca Mann, 55, of 207 S. Washington was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Monday, March 9 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. Processed, Mann was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Pedro Vasquez III, 31, of 906 Semprez in Eagle Lake was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 on warrants for expired motor vehicle inspection, failure to appear, no insurance and assault. Vasquez was processed locally.
Other
Kerry Lee North, 56, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 for evading arrest with a previous conviction after being stopped in the 500 block of Oscar. Processed, he was released for medical reasons.
City Incidents
Police are investigating a case of identity theft reported Wednesday, March 11 involving a phone bill.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Shakarreah Monae North, 19, of 285 Lakeview, No. 2, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:32 p.m. Monday, March 9 for possession of marijuana.
Myrna Loyce Grays, 66, of 1215 John was booked at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 on warrants for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan La Tralle Mallete, 22, of 252 Bump in Blessing was arrested by WCSO at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
Marcos Allen Montes, 20, of 905 Franklin was arrested by Wharton police at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eligo Benavides, 39, of 1419 Minnesota in Alamo at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 by Department of Public Safety for identity theft and a local warrant for unlawful criminal instrument and a Fort Bend County warrant for violating motor fuel tax requirements three or more times.
Dawson Demon Ross, 21, of 285 Hickory Lane in Davevang was booked at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 a warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, he post a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Luis Manuel I. Martinez, 38, 9423 Lambright in Houston was arrested by DPS at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 for identity theft.
