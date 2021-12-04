City Arrests
Property
Hector Hernandez, 35, of 407 E. Church was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of the Second Time Around Resale Shop, 1825 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. A Jeep sustained $3,000 to its front bumper.
A Minnie Mouse plush doll, an air fryer, dolls and a Christmas tree were among the items stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Violence, weapons
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 500 block of East Watt around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Maria Rodriguez Nettle, 67, of 1202 Business, Apt. 2, was arrested by DPS at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Gerardo Alejo, 38, of 1185 Olivia was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Kevin Wayne Waddy, 49, of unspecified address on Pecan Valley in Wharton was booked at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Anika Nicole Gilson, 23, of 4446 Boyett, Trailer E, in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 for making a silent abusive call. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Damian Gonzalo Sierra, 20, of 3775 Boca Chica in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 for smuggling of persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.