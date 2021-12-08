City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jared Kyle Arrambide, 26, of 1006 Ave. C was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation warrant for burglary of a habitation. Officers stopped Arrambide in the 100 block West Monseratte. Methamphetamines, marijuana and drug pipes. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County jail the next morning.
Ruben Arnulfo Alvarez, 20, of 105 North in Louise was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 for minor driving under the influence after being stopped in the 700 block of East West. Processed, he pleaded guilty, paid a fine in municipal court and was released the next day.
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 30, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested at 6:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 for possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and theft (of a night’s stay in a hotel room) after being stopped on the grounds of El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Officers seized unknown “white crystals.” Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Sacramento Cortez, 54, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 for public intoxication and resisting arrest by officers dispatched to the 300 block of South East Hillje. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Nina Marie Hidalgo, 42, of 1306 Muncy was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 for family violence after police were called to her home. Processed, she pleaded guilty in municipal court, paid a fine and was released.
Marcus Anthony Sandoval, 39, of 1306 Muncy was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in the same incident as Hidalgo. Processed, he posted bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A $200 Chrome book was reported stolen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between Nov. 2 and 26. The report was filed Thursday, Dec. 2.
A forgery was reported at First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic. The crime took place between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1.
A forged check was discovered at Shoppa’s Farm Supply Company, 25830 U.S. 59, between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1. Loss nears $8,000.
Texas Gulf Federal Credit Union, 1313 West Loop, also reported a forgery taking place Nov. 29.
Vandals targeted a Volkswagen parked in the 200 block of Avenue C between 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Damage to a back window was estimated at $500.
Burglars stole a wallet and its contents from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Avenue J around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Loss is estimated at $155.
Police are investigating a robbery reported on the grounds of Ritz Drive Inn No. 1, 602 S. Mechanic, between 1 and 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3. A wallet was stolen.
Violence, weapons
Injuries were reported in an assault in the 1000 block of Corn around noon Friday, Dec. 3.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Romoune Lanier Johnson, 43, of 607 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released Sunday, Dec. 5.
Jo Anna Perales, 46, of 203 Pietzch in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 2:53 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Devin Renae York, 22, of 908 East was arrested by state troopers at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 for possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Arthur William Newlin III, 58, of 510 CR 145 in Wharton was booked at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 on a warrant for stalking.
Hector Renee Delgado, 33, of 525 E. Caney, Apt. 4, in Wharton was booked at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 on warrants for assault of a public servant, theft with two or more previous convictions, family violence, evading arrest, resisting arrest, violation of a bond or protective order, failure to identify and criminal trespass.
Property
Gerardo Alejo, 38, of 1185 Olivia was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Kevin Wayne Waddy, 49, of unspecified address on Pecan Valley in Wharton was booked at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Anika Nicole Gilson, 23, of 4446 Boyett, Trailer E, in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 for making a silent abusive call. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Damian Gonzalo Sierra, 20, of 3775 Boca Chica in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 for smuggling of persons.
