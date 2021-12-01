City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 24, of 802 Grace was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and criminal trespass by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of Trochta. Methamphetamines were seized. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Property
Hayley Anisse Bryant, 24, of 1208 Prosperity was arrested in Wharton at 10:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.on an El Campo PD warrant for theft under $100 in value with a previous conviction. A Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Bryant’s vehicle for speeding on Loop 183 near Forrest Lawn Drive in Wharton. “During the course of the deputy’s investigation, he observed an open alcohol container inside the vehicle,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak said. “He also detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.” Bryant’s vehicle was searched. The deputy seized marijuana, methamphetamine paraphernalia and two MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets. The deputy added, “34-year-old Michael Pena of (159 Greendale Road, Trailer No. 2) Wharton was arrested for the same drug charge as Bryant.”
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted a Jeep parked in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, causing an estimated $5,000 damage.
A vehicle was burglarized in the 1300 block of Yupon on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Additional details were not available as of press time.
Violence, weapons
Officers were called to the El Campo Memorial Hospital ground, 303 Sandy Corner Road, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 to investigate the abandonment or endangerment of a child.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Destiny Charade Knight, 22, of 501 W. Willow, No. 54, in Wharton was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, for possession of a controlled substance more than 2 grams and possession of marijuana along with warrants for possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces and seven City of Wharton misdemeanors. Processed, she posted a $14,500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Gregory Dale Aldridge, 53, of 8906 FM 102 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, for public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and the attempt to take a weapon away from a police officer.
