City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joseph Joe McMillian, 40, of 519 Lilly in Wharton, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, violating a city ordinance (child safety zone) as well as warrants for loitering, a Harris County Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear on a family violence case and a Fort Bend County warrant for being a bondsman off bond - possession of a controlled substance. Officers spotted McMillian while doing a walkthrough of Valero, 1415 E. Jackson. A small amount of crystal like substance and a flashlight converted into a pipe were seized. Processed, McMillian was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Tyler Geovanny Torres, 18, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana and charged with being a minor in possession of tobacco. His vehicle was stopped in the 1300 block of North Mechanic for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Joe Garcia, 47, of 816 Empire, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions after he was stopped in Uvalde.
Violence, weapons
Kassie Rae Vega, 24, of 1106 Business was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 for four counts of assault causing injury by officers were dispatched to J’s Patio, 1012 N. Mechanic to investigate a disturbance. Processed, she was sent to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Hector Renee Delgado, 33, of 525 E. Caney, Apt. N., in Wharton was booked at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 on warrants for assault of a public servant, theft with two or more previous convictions, family violence with injury, evading arrest, resisting arrest, violating a bond or protective order, failure to identify and criminal trespass.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft at Shoppa’s Farm Supply, 25830 U.S. 59. The crime took place between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10.
A door sustained $300 damage when a vandal targeted Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold, at some point between Dec. 2 and 10.
A shoplifter struck at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, at some point between Dec. 2 and 9. Cleaning and beauty products were stolen.
A Dodge Journey SUV was stolen from Discount Automotive, 302 S. Mechanic, between Dec. 4 and 11. Loss is estimated at $15,000.
A Smith and Wesson Shield 2.0 was stolen in the 1300 block of Donna between Dec. 6 and 10. Loss is estimated at $700.
Burglars entered an unlocked door in the 800 block of West Jackson around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Assorted furniture was stolen. Loss is estimated at more than $6,000.
Apple air pods were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Avenue K between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Loss is estimated at $250.
Burglars targeted a home in the 900 block of Franklin around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 breaking a window and stealing electronic equipment. Loss exceeds $300.
A vehicle sustained $300 damage while parked at Seven Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, between 6:30 and 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Burglars stole computer equipment from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Appling between 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Estimates on loss were not provided.
A $150 cellphone was stolen from a room at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Three caterer food storage units were reported stolen from Jack’s Drive In Grocery & Deli, 2120 N. Mechanic, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Loss exceeds $1,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Patricia Ann Kennedy, 60, of 920 Center in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 for marijuana possession.
Kyle James Auld, 51, of 612 N. Rusk in Wharton was arrested by DPS at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 on Brazoria County warrants for being involved in a hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released Sunday, Dec. 12.
Simon Moya, 23, of 1014 Aster in Mathis was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 for marijuana possession, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license. Processed, he posted $900 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Randa Yuen Sollock, 44, of 261 Julius was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 for failure to identify along with warrants for theft of service, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and failure to appear.
Daniela Moreno, 26, of 1309 W. Malone in Weslaco was arrested by state troopers at 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 810 McGrew was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions, obstructing traffic and no driver’s license. Processed, she posted $1,400 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Alejandro Guadalupe Gonzalez, 26, of 505 Tegner was booked into the jail at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest causing serious injury, tampering with evidence and causing an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.
Xavier Guy Wilkinson, 17, of 1018 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 for threatening a public servant.
