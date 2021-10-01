Lena Mae Johnson

Lena Mae Johnson, 67, of El Campo, born Feb. 23, 1954, departed this life Sept. 14, 2021.

In her honor, a memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. Saturday. Oct. 2 at El Campo Community Cemetery with Pastor J.C. Williams officiating. If inclement weather, memorial will be at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in El Campo.

Masks are required.

Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.

