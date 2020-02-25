Elaine Evelyn Lukas, 73, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 25, 2020. She was born June 12, 1946 in El Campo to John and Evelyn Kaspar Lukas.
She is survived by her nephew, John H. Lukas and wife Karen of Wildwood, Mo.; sister-in-law, Susan Lukas of Wildwood, Mo.; great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Hannah, Allie, Carly, Barclay, Gage, Christian and godson, Justin. Elaine was a loved and cherished member of the O.B. O’Briant family, including special friend, Shirley O’Briant.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard “Dickie” Lukas and John Lukas.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Hillje.
Pallbearers will be Branson Hunter, Jordan Hunter, Peter Fuscoe, Slade Johnson, Gary Johnson, Corey Ratcliff, Chris Montalvo and Kevin O’Briant.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
