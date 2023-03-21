Donna Beth Stewart passed into the arms of the lord on March 18, 2023 at a Sugarland hospital, she was 74. Donna Beth was born on April 15, 1948 in Wharton, TX to the late Cybil (Tommie) Carroll and Alfred Clark.
Donna Beth was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School class of 1966. After high school, she met and married the love of her life Robert Darell Stewart on April 20, 1968, at the 1st Baptist church in Wharton. She would go on to work as a pre-school teacher and after that she found her passion as a wedding decorator in and around the Wharton area. Her family fondly remembers her as enjoying time tending to her garden and decorating things such as her home and the many weddings she had a part in making perfect for so many brides, but the time she cherished the most, was the time she was able to spend with her family and grandchildren. She will be missed.
