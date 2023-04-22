In loving memory of Meagen McDougall Ramirez (38), a sweet beautiful daughter, sister and momma. She was born June 24, 1984 in Galveston to Russell and Nanette McDougall. Meagen fought a long battle with cancer and left this world on April 18, 2023.
She is survived by her four beautiful children, Joshua (17), Miley (12), Jaxon (10), and Malin (6); parents, Russell and Nanette; sister, Lachelle Baca, and husband, Jarrett, with their children Bradley and Dylan Hamby, and Jayden and Cody Baca.
