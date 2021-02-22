Leon Nunez Jr., 72 passed away Jan. 26, 2021. He was born May 2, 1948 in Wharton to Maria De Jesus and Leon Nunez, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Dalia Ochoa Nunez of Edna; son, Leonardo Nunez III of Edna; daughter, Traci Lynn Nunez Ortiz and Jimmy of Edna; brothers, John Nunez of Clute, Jose Nunez of Wharton, Mike Nunez of Manville, Luis Nunez of El Campo, Lupe Nunez of Pasadena, Joe I. Nunez of Houston, Felix Nunez of Rosenberg, Pete Nunez of Danevang, Frank Nunez of El Campo; sisters, Mary De Leon of Mississippi, Carmen Nunez of El Campo; granddaughters, Elisa Marie Ortiz and Dalia Lynn Ortiz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dolores Nunez.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, March 2 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. with Memorial Mass beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
