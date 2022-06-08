James D. Gibson, born April 6, 1962, passed away May 8, 2022 at the age of 60. He was preceded in death by his parents James E. Gibson and Faye L. Plant Gibson; son, James E. Gibson and sisters: Brenda Gibson, Debra Gibson. He is survived by his sons Austin T. Gibson, Michael J. Gibson, daughters: Stacey M. Gibson, Cathrine Gibson, brother: Willie Gibson and sister, Virginia Cantu.
