Charlotte Belicek

Charlotte Moore Belicek of El Campo passed away on Aug. 10, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born July 26, 1952 to Mildred and WD Moore in El Campo.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 46 years, Adolph Belicek; brother, Harold Moore and wife Caroline of El Campo; nephew, Kenny Moore and wife Christina of Corpus Christi and niece, Pamela Fisher and husband Mark or El Campo; great-nieces and nephews, Vanessa Wilke, Jonathan and Nathan Fisher, all of El Campo; Spencer and Hannah Walsh of Boling, Paige and Peyton Moore of Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ricky Moore and niece, Sandra Moore Owen.
Charlotte was a long time employee of HEB in El Campo where she has worked for 20 years and has captured the hearts of all she worked with and came in contact with.
When not working, she spent her time baking, crafting or on getaways with her ‘Goddess’ friends making priceless memories.
Her family thanks everyone for all of the kind messages and condolences sent during this time of bereavement.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Moore, Spencer Walsh, Brandon Hayes, Earl Landry, Randy Walker and Tim Autry.
