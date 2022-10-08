Carol Ann Douglas of El Campo, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022. She was born on Jan. 17, 1945 in Sealy to the late Henry F. and Gussie Niemeyer Mazoch.
Carol was an absolute treasure to her family and a true angel. She was a very loving wife, mother, sister, entertainer and musician. Carol loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to play music, sing, dance, snow ski, water ski and spend time with her family. Family meant everything to Carol. We will miss her bright smile and kind generous soul. The world was better because she was here and now Heaven is better because she is there. Her brother, Daniel, and her father, Henry, just regained their favorite rhythm player and the music in Heaven just got sweeter. She will be greatly missed by all and live forever in our hearts.
Carol is survived by her husband Barney Douglas; her daughters Kay Lynn Pilat and husband David, Kristie Bacak Choate and husband James; her sons, Frank John Bacak Jr. and wife Michelle, Matthew Douglas and wife Jennifer; and grandchildren Justin Pilat, Kalob Bacak, Korey Bacak, Taylor Choate, Austin Choate, Wyatt Douglas and Jackson Douglas; Brother, Henry Mazoch, Jr.; and sisters, Kathy Bartosh, Jo Ann Marik and husband Rick; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Henry Sr. and Gussie Niemeyer Mazoch; brother Daniel Mazoch, brother-in-law Bill Bartosh; great nephew Reed Bartosh; and 2 infant nieces, Tisha Mazoch and Corey Mazoch.
Visitation was at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 06, 2022 and Rosary recited at 6 p.m., at Triska Funeral Home.
Funeral Services were at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Church, with Rev. Samuel K. Owusu officiating.
Graveside services were at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 07, 2022, at St. Roch Catholic Cemetery, 1600 Frelsburg Rd, Alleyton.
Pallbearers were Justin Pilat, David Pilat, Kalob Bacak, Korey Bacak, James Choate and Bill Bartosh Jr. and Honorary pallbearers were Austin Choate, Wyatt Douglas and Jackson Douglas.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Church Street, El Campo, 77437, and St. Roch Catholic Church, 1600 Frelsburg Rd., Alleyton, 78935.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.