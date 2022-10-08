Carol Ann Douglas

Carol Ann Douglas

Carol Ann Douglas of El Campo, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022. She was born on Jan. 17, 1945 in Sealy to the late Henry F. and Gussie Niemeyer Mazoch.

Carol was an absolute treasure to her family and a true angel. She was a very loving wife, mother, sister, entertainer and musician. Carol loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to play music, sing, dance, snow ski, water ski and spend time with her family. Family meant everything to Carol. We will miss her bright smile and kind generous soul. The world was better because she was here and now Heaven is better because she is there. Her brother, Daniel, and her father, Henry, just regained their favorite rhythm player and the music in Heaven just got sweeter. She will be greatly missed by all and live forever in our hearts.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.