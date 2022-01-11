On January 7, 2022 the Lord called his servant George Alois Gerberman Jr., at the age of 79 years, to his eternal reward. George was preceded in death by his loving parents Augusta and George Alois Gerberman Sr.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Hermansen Gerberman, his son Brett Gerberman and daughter Dana Gerberman Blackburn and husband Scott Blackburn all of El Campo.
George is survived by four grandsons; Bryce Proctor, Weston Proctor, and Jonathan Blackburn all of El Campo and Kevin Gerberman of Dallas.
George is survived by four brothers; Bill Gerberman and wife Carol of Cypress, James Gerberman and wife Candy of Bastrop, Ben Gerberman and wife Tina of El Campo and Fred Gerberman of Holly Hills, Florida and sister Anna Marie Gerberman Orsak and husband Gary Orsak of Kendalia.
He is also survived by his aunt, Sister Anna Marie Popp of Victoria.
George is also survived by his best friend and trusted companion dog, Madisen. Madisen who is entrusted to watch over George’s family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Proctor, Kevin Gerberman, Westin Proctor and Jonathan Blackburn.
George graduated from El Campo High School in 1960. After winning letters for four years in High School, he was signed in 1960 by the Milwaukee Braves to play professional baseball.
Over his eight year career (1960-1968), he played 267 games pitching 1,318 innings and achieved 942 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.99 and 77 wins with eight shut outs.
In Sept. 1962 he started and pitched in 1 game in the major leagues for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets at the historic Polo Grounds, he pitched 5 1/3 innings giving up one run on three hits with one strikeout.
He returned to El Campo in 1969. George worked with his brother Ben at Gerberman Jewelers, a family business started by George Alois Gerberman Sr. in 1940.
George’s hobbies were fishing, hunting, bowling, playing cards and watching his grandson’s activities.
George fought a courageous battle against Glioblastoma, cancer of the brain. In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray medical expenses may be made to: Mary Gerberman, 1501 Michael St., El Campo TX 77437.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday January 22, 2022 at El Campo Faith Center, 603 Burdette, El Campo.
