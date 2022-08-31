Ortensia Gusman

Ortensia Gusman, 94 of El Campo, passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, from natural causes and surrounded by loved ones. She was born on April 1, 1928 in Inez to the late Victor and Cresencia Delgado.

She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Phillip Gusman Sr., a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

