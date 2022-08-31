Ortensia Gusman, 94 of El Campo, passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, from natural causes and surrounded by loved ones. She was born on April 1, 1928 in Inez to the late Victor and Cresencia Delgado.
She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Phillip Gusman Sr., a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, she loved to spend time coloring while watching Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with family and grandchildren playing loteria. She also loved cardinals and decorated with them everywhere she could. Her devotion was going to mass and praying for others.
She is survived by her sons Philip Gusman Jr. and Remigio Gusman (Josie), her daughters, Delores Erevia(Raymond), Laurie Taylor (John), Theresa Hernandez; 29 grandkids ; 57 great-grandkids, and 28 great-great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Phillip Gusman, Sr., her son Ramiro Gusman and her daughters Ana Rodriguez, Cresencia (Tina) Guerrero, Rosalinda (Rosie) Nowroozani, Hortensia (Artie) Martinez and her grandson Andy Gusman.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home, with a Rosary being held at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Philip Gusman Jr., Alford Luna, Steven Estrada, Frank Estrada, Michael Gusman, Robert Hernandez Jr. and Gilbert Ramirez Jr.
