Sally Smithwick

Sally Marie Smithwick, 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2021.
She was met in heaven by the love of her life, Frank Smithwick Sr.
She was eldest daughter of Dionicio Tristan Sr. and Lois Huerta, born in Ganado on April 29, 1956.
Sally was a dedicated employee at El Campo Memorial Hospital for more than two decades. She had a big heart and lots of compassion that helped her serve patients. She really enjoyed being able to help people in her profession.
Sally loved and lived for her family. One of her favorite ways to spend time was to be with her family.
She had many hobbies that she enjoyed and passed on to her children and grandchildren. Using her green thumb, she loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens with her sons and grandchildren. She loved to read her wide collection of books. She also enjoyed spending time shopping with her daughter and having “girl time.”
Anyone who knew Sally, knew what a gentle, kind hearted person she was. She spread her love and compassion to those around her. She was always there to listen, lend her ears, arms, love or home to those who needed it. She had a heart of gold and a love that’s never ending.
We will always love and remember her fondly. Her love will continue to live through her family.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Frank Smithwick Sr.
Sally married her longtime friend and love on March 31, 1973 and from there they built their life together.
She is survived by her nine brothers and six sisters, four sons, one daughter, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sons, Frank Smithwick Jr., Christopher Smithwick Sr. and wife Lorena, Timothy Smithwick and wife Patricia, Mark Smithwick Sr. and wife Jessica; daughter Sabrina Valenzuela and husband Octavio; grandchildren Melissa Anderson and husband Kirk, C.J. Smithwick Jr., Andrea Palomino and husband Clay Gonzales Sr., Brianna Smithwick, Samantha Smithwick, Madilyn Valenzuela, Mark Smithwick Jr., Bayley Smithwick and Katalina Smithwick. Great-grandchildren Clay Gonzales Jr., Liana Anderson, Alina Gonzales and Ava Gonzales.
Visitation and memorial services will be held at Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St., Ganado, TX, 77962.
Services will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021.
Honorary pallbearers are C.J. Smithwick, Mark Smithwick Jr., Octavio Valenzuela, Kirk Anderson, Clay Gonzales Sr., and Clay Gonzales Jr.
