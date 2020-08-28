Josh Supak

Josh Stephen Supak, 36, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1984 in El Campo to Gary and Joyce Supak. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Josh was a rice farmer since the age of six when he grew his first rice crop in his sandbox, by himself. He had the ability to fix anything you put into his hands and loved taking things apart and putting them back together just to see how they worked. Josh was the true definition of a “good ole country boy” that enjoyed what he called “the good music,” otherwise known as polka and classic rock. He graduated from El Campo High School in 2002 followed by Navarro College in Corsicana. If Josh wasn’t tending to his rice fields, he was hunting, fishing or enjoying time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey Supak and son Hunter Supak; parents, Gary and Joyce Supak; sisters, Megan House and husband Kyle and their children Kutter and Maci and Kelsey Stansberry and husband Cody, all of El Campo; grandfather, Raymond Korenek of Nada; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donnie and Karen Hickl; sisters-in-law, Charlene Zamora and husband Julio and their children Alexander, Christopher, and Genevieve; Michelle Harvey and husband Brian and their children Audrey and Lainey; all of El Maton. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Lambert and Carol Brune, Gus and Debbie Sohrt, Tony and Becky Leopold, Terry and Linda Supak, Michael and Kelly Korenek, Kenneth (Bimbo) and Rita Poncik, Ronnie and Jennifer Korenek and LuAnn Korenek, and various cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruby Korenek and grandparents, Willie E. and Alice Supak.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at Triska Funeral Home.
On Monday, Aug. 31, viewing will be held at 2 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 2:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 3 p.m. at St John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton.
Pallbearers are Todd Korenek, Troy Leopold, Cody Bittner, Junior Srubar, Jerry Labay and Kevin Korenek. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Sohrt, Jacob and Jeremy Supak, Sean and Ryan Korenek, Cody and Clay Poncik, Christopher and Troy Korenek, Zachary and Colby Wigginton and Kyle Korenek.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
