Eleanor Marie Kana, 93, of El Campo passed away Dec. 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1927 in El Campo to Cyril Willie and Martha Polasek Veselka. She worked at First National Bank from 1945 to 1948 and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her sister, Norma Kruppa and husband Leroy of Humble; brother, Jerome Fred Veselka and wife Theresa of Hillje, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benno Kana; sister, Delores Strnadel and husband LeRoy;, brother, Daniel C. Veselka; nephew, Norman Kruppa and great-niece, Megan Wendel.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Hillje followed by a Rosary at 10. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery.
Social distancing and a face mask will be required.
Pallbearers will be Neal Strnadel, Andy Veselka, Matthew Labay, Douglas Veselka, Tony Escamilla and Chris Kruppa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roxanne Nelson, Danette Wendel, Bridget Nohavitza, Stacy Johnson, Hubert Kaiser and Marvin Kaiser.
Memorial donations in memory of Eleanor Kana may be made to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
