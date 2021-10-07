Oliver Miles, 82, of El Campo, born Nov. 14, 1939 departed this life Oct. 4, 2021.
Visitation will be 2 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Matthews Funeral Home. Home-going service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday,Oct. 9 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Masks are required at both services.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
