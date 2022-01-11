Annie Kluck Gadeke Rodman passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. She was born Feb. 22, 1924 in Wharton County to Edward and Paula Kruger Kluck.
Annie married Albert W. Gadeke on Feb. 15, 1942 in El Campo. After Albert’s death in 1968, she married Howard L Rodman on Feb. 14, 1972.
Annie’s early years were spent as a farmer’s wife, working on the farm and raising her family. Later in life she worked in retail. Her most enjoyable times were spent at her Port Alto Bay property, relaxing and visiting with friends, reminiscing about the old days on the farm and her life experiences.
Annie is survived by her husband, Howard Rodman; her sons William “Billy” Gadeke and wife Barbara, Paul Gadeke and wife Rebecca “Bjo”; granddaughter Cindi Bena and husband Bryant and great
granddaughter Allison Bena.
She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Clement officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
