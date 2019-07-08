Rosie Merta

Rosie Bilicek Merta, 97, of El Campo, passed away July 5, 2019. She was born Sept. 24, 1921 in Hungerford to Joseph and Louise Zahradnik Bilicek.
Rosie was raised on the farm, first in Hungerford and later in Jones Creek Texas. She worked very hard helping her parents and siblings with all the chores. She picked and chopped cotton, raised chickens, milked cows along with tending to the family’s huge vegetable garden and helping care for her younger siblings.
Although the work was hard, especially for a child and young adult, she later shared with her children that she loved this life and would never change a thing. Rosie also loved playing on the farm with her sisters and brother. She told stories of playing baseball and running and jumping in the hay stacks each evening before bedtime.
While growing up in the Taiton Community, Rosie met and married her “one and only true love” William E. (Bill) Merta on Jan. 15, 1946 at St. Philip Catholic Church in El Campo. Family always came first but they would never turn down time to waltz and polka wherever there was good Czech music.
Together they raised four children. She was the ultimate wife and mother. She always put their needs above her own. Rosie loved to bake and was a wonderful cook, always preparing three wonderful meals daily for her husband and children. Rosie was also an excellent seamstress and loved sewing clothing for her small children. She particularly enjoyed growing tomatoes and pickles which she loved canning and sharing with her family. Rosie also loved growing her lilies and watching them bloom each spring.
Rosie loved her God, Catholic faith and her Czech heritage. She was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, KJZT and was always dedicated to attend her Wednesday Adoration hour.
Rosie was very strong, brave and hardworking. She loved her home and family. After becoming a widow at the young age of 52 she continued to care for her home, maintain her yard, flower beds and huge vegetable garden while being employed by Weiner’s Department Store in El Campo where she loved seeing and visiting with the customers.
She is survived by her son, William J. Merta; daughters, Rose Pasak (Daniel), Janie Roehl and Judy Rohan (Clarence), all of El Campo; grandchildren, Denice Bowers (Sean), Chad Pasak (Lauren), Ashley Roehl (Troy Riha) and Blake Roehl (Cameron); greatgrandchildren, Caden, Colden and Kiran Bowers, Peyton and Bear Pasak, Brody and Ruby Roehl and Baby Broc Roehl coming in October 2019; sisters, Annie Fucik, Louise Merta and Georgia Hickl; brother, Jerry Bilicek and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to caregivers Mindy Cortinas, Melissa Delarm, Tish Buckert, Jessica Hernandez, Christian Avendano and Maria Salazar for the loving care they gave Mom. They were truly Rosie’s Angels.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E. Merta; sisters, Josephine Hlavinka, Mary Jo Merta and Janie Leschper.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Monday, July 8 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Chad Pasak, Blake Roehl, Mark Merta, Larry Fucik, Leon Hlavinka and Jerry Naiser. Honorary pallbearers will be Caden, Colden and Kiran Bowers, Peyton and Bear Pasak, Brody and Ruby Roehl and all her nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Rosie may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
