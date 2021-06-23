It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Shult announces his passing on Saturday, Juneteenth, 2021, at the age of 73 years.
John Thomas Shult was born Dec. 28, 1947 in El Campo, the fourth child of Quintin and Edna Shult. Tommy grew up, and graduated high school in El Campo. He Attended Steven F. Austin College and joined the Army National Guard during the Vietnam Era. Tommy grew up in the ag business, farmed and ran rice levies until illness slowed him down. Tommy loved to hunt and fish. He loved living out his retirement years in Port Alto where the Shult family has had property since 1946.
Tommy will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Dick Shult of Missouri City; nephews, Brad (Nancy) Schutte of West Tawakoni, Wayne Shult of Alice; niece, Lora (Glenn) Mount of Victoria; nephew, Jerry Shult of Sugar Land and niece, Christina Rogers of Greensboro, N.C. Tommy will also be fondly remembered by his many great and great-great nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Quintin and Edna Shult; sister, Norma Schutte and brother, Pete Shult.
A graveside service presided by the Rev. Daniel Feltman will be honoring Tommy’s life at 11 a.m. Saturday June 26 at Garden of Memories in El Campo.
The Shult family request memorials be sent to Dornburg Center – Hospice of South Texas, 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, Tx. 77904.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
