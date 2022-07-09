Dolores Lillian Adler, 85, passed away in Katy, Texas on Thursday July 7, 2022.
She was born in Nada, Texas on March 29, 1937. She married Welton Adler on July 12, 1958 and they settled in Ganado and then later moved to Houston.
She worked as a registered nurse for many years in a doctor’s office and then she became a school nurse until she retired.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ludmilla Labay; father, Steve Labay Sr.; brother, Joe Labay; brother, Tommy Labay, and brother, Johnny Labay.
Remembering and celebrating her life, she leaves behind: Her husband, Welton Adler of 63 years; her son, Zan Adler and wife Rosemary Adler; daughter, Charyl Adler; her grandchildren, Blake Adler and Brittney Adams and husband Brad Adams, and great-grandchildren, Kanin Adams and Kalea Adams.
Graveside services begin 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nada.
Pallbearers will be Blake Adler, Brad Adams, Gary Dulany, Mark Leopold, Anthony Leopold and Doug Sherman.
Memorial donations in memory of Dolores may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
