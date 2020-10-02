Ruby Jean Polasek Kunz, 68, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1952 in El Campo to Frank and Lillie Lutringer Polasek.
Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the former owner, along with her daughter, Michele, of New Beginnings in El Campo. She was a nurse, seamstress, 4-H leader and enjoyed being called ‘Mom’ by her kids’ many friends. She also enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, crafting and sewing.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Clarence Kunz; children, Michele Zahn and husband David, Michael Kunz and wife Katie and Christopher Kunz and wife Kristin; grandchildren, Zoey and Leslie Zahn, Caitlin, Kimberly, Rowdy, Kayden and Kinley Kunz; great-grandchild, Kamdyn Kunz; sister-in-law, Sandra Lee and husband Barry; brother-in-law, David Kunz and wife Cathy and numerous nieces and nephews
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Ruby may be made to Wharton County 4-H, Louise VFD, Garwood VFD, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Wharton County Cares or donor’s choice.
Pallbearers will be Billy Joe Polasek, Steven Lutringer, Phillip Lutringer, Able Cruz, Joe Cierra, Jason Galow, Blake George and Steven Korenek.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
