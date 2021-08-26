Danilynn Faith Montalvo, our little angel was called home to Heaven on Aug. 20, 2021. She was born in Victoria on Aug. 31, 2020 to the parents, Ryan and Angelina Montalvo.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Peralez Sr. “Popo” of Edna; grandparents, Arturo and Lupe Sanchez of Edna and great-great-great uncle, Lorenzo “Jesse” Montalvo of El Campo.
She is survived by her loving big brothers, Kevin, Lorenzo and Rylan.
During her brief visit on Earth, she enjoyed her little precious life watching Moana, dancing and playing with her brothers, doing patty cakes with Momo. She loved her uncles and aunties and enjoyed the outdoors with Grandma and Grandpa Montalvo in the county and couldn’t help but love the time she got to spend with her Godmother, Ashley.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Bryan Montalvo, Joel Munoz, Christopher Palacios and Miguel Mancada.
Honorary pallbearers are Roy Garza Jr., Corey Jackson, Bicente “Josh” Castillo, Jose Vasquez, Alfonso Vasquez and Jorden Mireles.
Fly High, A Hui Hou, “Until we meet again.”
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.