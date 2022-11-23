Mary Lou Cameron Yackel, 79, of Louise, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born Sept. 1, 1943 in Ganado to Margie Bowen Cameron and Cleeland Cameron of Port Lavaca. Later, Mary Lou had a stepfather, Harry Bram, whom she adored. She spent her early years growing up in Lolita before moving to Louise where she attended high school and was a cheerleader. While attending Louise High School, she met the love of her life, Jimmy Allen Yackel. They were married for 57 years before his death in 2015.
She was an excellent cook, and they hosted many barbecues at their home, where all the extended family (brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews) would gather to visit. They welcomed anyone into their home and fed everyone.
Mary Lou worked as a housekeeping supervisor for Garden Villa Nursing home in El Campo for 30 years. She enjoyed her work, loved the residents, and had many friends there.
She is survived by her four children, Ricky Yackel (Becky) of Louise, Vicky Yackel (Billy Cast) of Brazoria, Rhonda Schoeneberg of Louise, and Tammy Munson (Patrick Korenek) of Louise. She had 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and brother Cleeland “Sonny” Cameron Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Evelyn “Fern” Dybala.
As a loving mother, she was the glue that held the family together. She spent many nights laughing and playing dominoes with Jimmy, her daughter Tammie, and her late son-in-law, Keith Munson, at their kitchen table. She loved going to her son Ricky’s house to visit and would stay up well into the night visiting and drinking a few with her beloved daughter-in-law Becky.
Mary Lou and her daughter Rhonda had a morning ritual of drinking coffee together on her front porch and visiting before they began their day. She was a wonderful Granny to her grandchildren, whom she loved to spoil. She enjoyed attending as many of their activities as possible, had endless patience and hugs, and always had her cookie jar full!
Mary Lou was a light in the lives of all who knew her, and she leaves a legacy of love with her passing.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Louise United Methodist Church with the Rev. Paul Beard officiating.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Yackel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.