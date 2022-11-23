Mary Lou Cameron Yackel

Sept. 1, 1943 - Nov. 10, 2022

Mary Lou Cameron Yackel, 79, of Louise, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born Sept. 1, 1943 in Ganado to Margie Bowen Cameron and Cleeland Cameron of Port Lavaca. Later, Mary Lou had a stepfather, Harry Bram, whom she adored. She spent her early years growing up in Lolita before moving to Louise where she attended high school and was a cheerleader. While attending Louise High School, she met the love of her life, Jimmy Allen Yackel. They were married for 57 years before his death in 2015.

She was an excellent cook, and they hosted many barbecues at their home, where all the extended family (brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews) would gather to visit. They welcomed anyone into their home and fed everyone.

