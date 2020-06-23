Tina Renee Shula Jones, 60, of Palacios, passed away June 22, 2020. She was born April 3, 1960 in El Campo to Norbert Shula and Marlene Thonsgaard Wolter.
She is survived by her son, Chad Faas and wife Patricia of Blessing; grandchildren, Sara Blake Faas and Chad R. Faas Jr.; sisters, Crystal Carrell and husband Charles of Houston and Sanee Gallicano of El Campo and brothers, Gale Wolter and wife Lori of El Campo and Kurt Wolter and wife Maureen of Katy.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Chawyer Jones and faithful companion/daughter, Babygirl.
No services will be held for Tina Jones.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
