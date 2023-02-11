Joseph “Joey” Savino

Joseph “Joey” Savino

Joseph “Joey” Savino passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the age of 64.  Joey was born to Joseph and Lillian Savino August 31, 1958, in El Campo, Texas.  Joey married Cindy Glaze on August 18, 1979.

Joey enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren hunting and fishing at the ranch.  He was a go-getter and always working on something instilling a work ethic in his children.  However, he embraced countless hours of quiet time in the deer stand.  He worked in several areas of industrial service throughout his life from farming to agriculture business to most recently working with his son for TripleUs Services.

