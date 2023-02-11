Joseph “Joey” Savino passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the age of 64. Joey was born to Joseph and Lillian Savino August 31, 1958, in El Campo, Texas. Joey married Cindy Glaze on August 18, 1979.
Joey enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren hunting and fishing at the ranch. He was a go-getter and always working on something instilling a work ethic in his children. However, he embraced countless hours of quiet time in the deer stand. He worked in several areas of industrial service throughout his life from farming to agriculture business to most recently working with his son for TripleUs Services.
Joey is survived by his wife, children: Kyle Savino (Tanya), Kelsey Hajovsky (Chad), and Chad Savino (Lauren), grandchildren: Lily and Paige Savino, Heidi, Kennedy, and Hagen Hajovsky. He’s also survived by his siblings: Marilyn Sue Heine (Darrell) and Ralph Savino (Charlette), his sister-in-law, Staci Frerich (Toby), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joey is preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Lillian Savino and in-laws: Gene and Grace Glaze.
The family will receive friends and family Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to El Campo EMS, El Campo Fire Department, or the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
