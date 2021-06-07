James Edwin Sides Jr., 71, of Oak Point passed away on April 16, 2021 after a year and a half battle with cancer. James was born in Midland on April 11, 1950 to Edd and Jeri Sides. After graduating in 1968 from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, James attended Northwood University in Cedar Hill where he played football. He worked as a telecommunications expert for Southwestern Bell/AT&T.
On June 19, 1971, he married Barbara Jo Slotter Schoppe. Together they had six children, Robb, Jeff, Brett, Hiram, Luke and Kimberly. James was an avid sports enthusiast. He coached his sons’ Little League baseball and YMCA football teams. If James wasn’t coaching, you could find him taking photos at his sons’ sporting events. His passion for sports led him to a hobby trading cards. James’ love for the beach took him and his family to Port Aransas every summer the past 60-plus years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren attending their extracurricular activities. James will be remembered for his quick wit and infectious sense of humor.
James was preceded in death by his father, James Edwin Sides; mother, Francis Geraldine Sides; daughter, Kimberly Renee Combs and his nephew, James Nodin Phipps.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Jo Sides; sister, Audrey Lynn Phipps and husband William; nephews, Rohan and Daniel Phipps; sons, Robb Vance and wife Jerrie, Jeff Schoppe and wife Christine, Brett Schoppe and wife Amy, Hiram Sides, Luke Sides and wife Jessica; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Jacob, Hannah, Jaycee, Shelby, Louis, Jaxen, James and Isabella; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Kyson and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held in Port Aransas this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.