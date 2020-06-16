Gail Whitaker

Gail Ann Johnson Whitaker, 70, of Rosenberg, born August 30,1949 to George and Essie Richardson in El Campo, passed on to the other side June 11, 2020.
Gail’s visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. Friday June 19 at Matthews Funeral Home. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. June 20 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in El Campo.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced. She will be laid to rest at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg Texas.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.
