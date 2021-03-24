Teodora Reyna

Teodora Vargas Reyna, 91, of El Campo, passed away March 21, 2021. She was born on Dec.r 28, 1929 in Flatonia to the late Theodoro and Antonia Castro Vargas. She was a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, John Reyna Sr. of El Campo; children, Paul Reyna Sr. and wife Maria of El Campo, Linda Rojas and husband Pablo of Tomball and John Reyna Jr. and wife Cathy of El Campo; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Janie Gonzales of Dallas, Margie Rodriguez of Dallas and Cruz Melchor of El Campo.
Visitation will from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Paul Reyna Jr., Tony Garza, Elias Valdez Jr., Louis Aguilar, Simon Lopez Jr. and John Reyna III.
Visit www.triskafuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
