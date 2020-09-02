Elenora Lutringer

Elenora Mozisek Lutringer, 88, of Houston, TX passed away Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1932 in Wharton to Hattie Olsovsky and George Mozisek. Raised in Hillje and later moving to Houston, Elenora was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and Stream Liners. Her hobbies were baking strudels, gardening in her backyard, sewing/crocheting and painting landscapes. Elenora enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and caring for others. Everyone who ever met her said she was the most welcoming and happy lady in the room. She had a quick wit and ears that could hear for miles. Elenora loved playing dominos with her husband, Leon Lutringer, and family. Elenora met her husband, Leon, at Young’s Supermarket in El Campo, where she would sell eggs to Leon that soon led to a first date. The rest was history.
Elenora is survived by her husband, Leon John Lutringer; sisters, Edith Korenek and Joyce Laitkep; her daughters, Carolyn Taylor and husband Hank, Sharon Nalepa and husband Kenneth; son, Mark Lutringer; grandchildren, Price, Krysta Snitzer and husband Ryan, Nicole Nalepa, Brittany Wilkins and husband Tony, Trenton Nalepa and Wyatt and Taylor Lutringer.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
