Gilberto Javier Vela Sr. “Gramps”, 83, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 23, 2023. He was born on Oct. 4, 1939 in Kingsville to the late Juan and Celerina Avila Vela. Gilberto received his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University in Kingsville. He later received a Master of Education from Prairie View A&M. He spent 40 years in education with his last position being head principal at Myatt Elementary. He and his wife Gloria’s dedication to education lead them to be one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Project. Gilberto’s personal philosophy when it came to education was “Every child should have every opportunity and access to a quality education regardless of socio-economic status, race or creed, so as to develop their individual abilities to their fullest potential.”
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Vela and Rebecca of Richmond; son, Gilberto Vela Jr. and wife Abby of El Campo; grandchildren, Esperanza Nichole and husband Benjie Davis, Javier Vela and wife Kassie, Mandy Paschall and husband Chris and Manny Gaona and wife A’lia and great-grandchildren, Madison Davis, Rex Vela, Zoe Vela, Shawn Paschall, Aidan Eide, Alianna Paschall, Dylan Gaona, A’lani Gaona and Dominique Gaona.
