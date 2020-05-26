Jesse F. Sobotik, 93, passed away May 19, 2020. He graduated valedictorian from El Campo High School in 1943.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Zaruba, of 64 years of Sealy; his four children and five grandchildren.
Please visit https://www.davisgreenlawnfh.com/obituaries/Jesse-Sobotik/ for more information.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, Rosenberg.
