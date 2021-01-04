Alvin Cerny

Alvin Gilbert Cerny, 88, of El Campo passed away Dec. 30, 2020. He was born June 10, 1932 in Crescent on the homestead to the late Anton Cerny and Frances Baklik Cerny. Growing up he was raised to be a hard worker, helping his parents on the farm from a young age. Prior to serving in the Army, Alvin married Gladys Mikeska on July 6, 1953. Alvin served in the Army from 1954 - 1956. While he was in the Army, he was stationed in El Paso, Greenland and New York, where the first of his and Gladys’ four children was born. After his time in the Army, Alvin and Gladys returned to the Crescent area to build a life doing what he loved, farming.
In earlier years, Alvin and Gladys loved having get-togethers with family and friends, barbecuing, playing volleyball and taking trips to Lake Sommerville, Lake Texana, Six Flags and the beach. They also took several trips to visit life-long friends from the Army days to Washington and New Mexico.
Alvin also enjoyed hunting. Many weekends for many years were spent at the family deer lease. There may not have always been meat in the cooler on the way home, but there were always fun times that had been had at deer camp.
Once the grandkids were a little older, Alvin and Gladys frequented the grandkids events during volleyball, football, baseball and softball season, dance recitals and drill team performances, cheering each one of them on.
In retirement from a full life of farming, the love and work of the land still wasn’t over. Almost every evening was spent riding around looking at the fields and stopping by whichever field the guys were working in, to give the update of the area news and offer ideas of what they might want to do, or what field they might want to work next. There were also quick trips to Louisiana for a little bit of gambling and a whole lot of fun. Alvin loved his wife and family and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by them.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gladys Mikeska Cerny of El Campo; sons, Lloyd Cerny and wife Diane, Glenn Cerny and wife Brenda; daughter, Cindy Mahalitc and husband Anthony and daughter-in-law, Dianne Shimek Cerny, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Laura Dorotik and husband Trent, Kristi Walton and husband Kyle, Kara McClung and husband Michael, Garrett Cerny and wife Kim, Jody Cerny and Justin Mican, Troy Cerny, Tyson Brown and wife Beth, Amber Brown, Kyle Chandler and wife Corri, Cory Chandler and wife Hayley, Kaylee Koudela and husband Brian, Trey Mahalitc and wife Keri, Krissy Mahalitc and Richard Newman and Jarrod Mahalitc; 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; his sister, Margie Kutach and husband Eugene and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Cerny; granddaughter, Brandy Cerny; great-grandsons, Jaydin Thompson and Devian Bluntson; brothers, Alfonce Cerny and Anton Cerny and sisters, Lillian McKee, Ella Cervenka and Irene Lutringer.
He was a lifelong member of the Wharton County Youth Fair and a member of the American Legion Post 251.
Visitation began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass followed at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating and Deacon Dusty Leopold assisting. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 followed at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Kyle Chandler, Cory Chandler, Troy Cerny, Garrett Cerny, Trent Dorotik, Brian Koudela, Tyson Brown and Justin Mican.
Honorary pallbearers were Laura Dorotik, Kristi Walton, Kara McClung, Jody Cerny, Kaylee Koudela, Trey Mahalitc, Jarrod Mahalitc, Kyle Walton, Michael McClung, Corri Chandler, Hayley Chandler, Kim Cerny, Keri Mahalitc, Krissy Mahalitc, Amber Brown and Beth Brown.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.