Lloyd James “Jimmy” Skalak Jr., 84, of Seadrift died peacefully at home with his family on Dec. 4, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1937 in Bellville, Texas to Lloyd James Skalak Sr. and Elizabeth Kenner Skalak.
Jimmy was a retired operating manager for TDI Brooks International. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and led a full life of outdoor adventure.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Barbara Albrecht Skalak; children, Amie Skalak Egbert and husband Barry, Susan Skalak Hargrove and husband Doug, George Delfeld and wife Jenny and Dee Ann Delfeld Clark and husband Forrest; grandchildren, Scott Egbert, Pete Egbert, Alicia Bluejacket, Forrest Clark, Kinley Clark, Lainey Clark, Jack Delfeld, Lauren Delfeld and Ty Delfeld; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Cindy Payne; brother Tommy Skalak and wife Dorissa and numerous other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug Skalak.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jimmy Skalak may be made to Harbor Hospice 5606 N. Navarro St. Victoria, Texas 77904 or Brooks Army Medical Center 3551 Roger Brooke Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78219.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
