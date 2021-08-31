Clement Louis Korenek, 74, of Garwood, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. He was born Feb. 27, 1947 in Nada to Adolph and Justina Janish Korenek. Clement is a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Garwood Rice Dryer in November 2000. Clement was a lector for 57 years at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a Eucharistic minister for 44 years. He served on the St. Mary’s School Board, Liturgical Council and Pastoral Council. He participated in adoration and led Bible study with his wife, Grace, for over 10 years. He was a member of KJT, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Catholic Life.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Grace Shimek Korenek; children, Becky Broesche and husband Preston, Nick Korenek and wife Kim, Valerie Korenek and Jared Korenek; grandchildren, Connor and Abbey Broesche and Emily, Brady and Caroline Korenek; sisters, Alice Drapela and husband Weldon, Patsy Korenek, Betty Salas and husband Leonard, Lucy Buenger and husband Melvin, Leona Brzozowski and husband Jim and Sister Odilia Korenek; sister-in-law, Bernita Korenek and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clement was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jeanette Ham and husband Robert and Edna Shimek and husband Lawrence and brothers, Lambert Korenek, Edward Korenek and Raymond Korenek and wife Ruby.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a KC Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating and the Rev. Greg Korenek concelebrating. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Korenek, Bradley Salas, Victor Shimek, Stephen Patek, Mark Drapela and Chris Krpec. Honorary pallbearers will be Dick Korenek, Norbert Kuba, Paul Philips, Ed Lee Schneider, Gus Popp, Albert Leopold, Ervin Buchta and Tony Janish.
Memorial donations in memory of Clement may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Victoria Diocese Seminarian Education Fund or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
