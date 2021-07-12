Ruby Jewell Adams Zbranek, 81, of Bay City, passed away July 11, 2021. She was born July 20, 1939 in Gause to Thomas and Isabell Kozelski Adams. Ruby was a secretary for Dow Chemical. Ruby loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and church family. She also enjoyed fishing and playing cards.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Zbranek of Palms Springs, Calif., Jeff Zbranek and wife Patricia of Blessing, Brian Zbranek of Austin and Nathan Zbranek and wife Michelle of Bay City; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Emil Zbranek and brother, Tommy Joe Adams.
Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 19 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City with funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Cemetery in New Taiton.
Pallbearers will be Chris Zbranek, Jeff Zbranek, Brian Zbranek, Nathan Zbranek, Hayden Zbranek and Jared Zbranek. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Zbranek, Ethan Zbranek, Jerome Vacek and Steve Morales.
Memorial donations in memory of Ruby may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Holy Cross School or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, all in Bay City.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
