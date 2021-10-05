Ephraim Frank Canales

Ephraim Frank Canales went to be with the Lord on Oct. 3, 2021 at the age of 58. Ephraim was born Jan. 18, 1963 to Frank and Cecilia Canales.

Ephraim is survived by his brothers, Ricky Joe Canales (Viola), David Charles Canales (Berta), Daniel Jerald Canales, Adrian Wayne Canales (Marisela) and sister, Theresa Lynn Bujnoch (Joe).

Ephraim was greeted in heaven by his parents, Cecilia M. and Frank Canales; brothers, Herman and Lloyd Canales and sister, Ana Marie Canales.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Canales, Ricky Canales, Herman Canales, Joshua Canales, Gerardo Morin, Lonnie Garcia and Willie Canales.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.

