Lillian Zaskoda

Lillian Clementine Zaskoda, age 95, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Caldwell after a short illness. She was born Nov. 23, 1925 in Hungerford to Rudolf Matusek and Mary Liberda Matusek.
Mrs. Zaskoda was a resident of Caldwell, Burleson County since 2000. Prior to that she had lived in Louise, Wharton County for 46 years where she was a devote Catholic and attended St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and St. Procopius Catholic Church. She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church once she moved to Caldwell. Mrs. Zaskoda met her late husband, Dominick E. Zaskoda, in 1949 at a Paul Jones dance and they married on Nov. 23, 1954 in Hungerford. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1995.
Mrs. Zaskoda was a beautician by trade and worked in a salon in El Campo before she married Dominick. Some highlights of her life included: member of the SPJST for over 50 years as well as volunteering at the Burleson St Joseph Manor for a few years where she met Mr. John Vollentine. The two of them enjoyed traveling together and attending dances for many years, even the last couple of years when it was harder for her to participate at the dances, she still loved to go and visit with Mr. John Vollentine and her many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Zaskoda was also preceded in death by three sisters, Bessie Macha, Mary Chovanec and Martha Kutach; a brother, Richard Matusek and a daughter-in-law, Monie Kay Zaskoda.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Nicole Zaskoda of Caldwell and grandchildren, Sterling Dalley and wife Jennifer, Zella Zaskoda, Haley Hearne, Emily Hearne and Ashlie Wilson, along with five great-grandchildren, Jana Nickason, Jayden Nickason, Hunter Wilson, Lakelyn Wilson and Lainey Wilson.
Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caldwell. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at St. Procopius Catholic Cemetery in Louise.
Pallbearers will be Leon Macha, Charles Kutach, Dennis Kutach, Leroy Bacak, Sterling Dalley and Jayden Nickason.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Vollentine, Bernard Hlavinka and Lawerence Bacak.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Caldwell.
