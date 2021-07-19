Bruce Eugene Kinard of Phoenix, Arz., born April 6, 1961, died July 7, 2021 from ongoing complications after successful cancer treatment in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Cecil and Catherine Kinard of El Campo.
He is survived by his parents, Cecil and Linda Kinard II of Mandeville, La.; wife, Stephanie Duffrin Kinard and her daughter, Claire Duffrin of Phoenix; children, Seth Kinard, Josie Kinard Church and her husband Jordan, Sr.A Elias Kinard; grandson, Arthur Church; brother, Bryan Kinard and his wife Kathleen Kinard and nephew, Dustin Kinard.
Following cremation, burial will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug 7.
