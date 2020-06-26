David Wayne Dzierzanowski, 59, of Ganado, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 18, 1960 in Wharton to Louis and Alice Mikeska Dzierzanowski. David was a stocker at Walmart.
He is survived by his step-sisters, Robyn Zeitler of Spring and Jennifer Percy of Calgary, AB; aunts and uncles, Sylvia and J.D. Michalac of Fairchild, Delores Heitman of Sugar Land, Daniel Dzierzanowski of Rosenberg, Gladys Cerny and husband Alvin of El Campo and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Karen Dzierzanowski; grandparents, John and Louise Dzierzanowski; uncle, Johnny Heitman; aunt, Linda Dzierzanowski and uncle, Michael Michalac.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
