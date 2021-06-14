Viola Lesikar Hanus of El Campo died June 12, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born Oct. 15, 1923 in Wood High Community in Victoria to Frank and Julia Frantis Lesikar. She was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church.
She loved to collect salt and pepper shakers and once had well over 200 sets. Her artistic side showed with her painting ceramics and sewing many quilts over the years with the ladies at church. She also enjoyed puzzles and coloring.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Bergen and husband Larry of Katy, Bernice David and husband Greg of Lexington and Carol Means of El Campo; grandchildren, Kevin Bergen and wife Kimberly, Craig Bergen, Carrie Semrad, Paige Hanus and Elvia Villareal, Donna Dippel and husband Neil, Melissa Kutach and husband Brian, Sandy Liles and husband Jimmy, Stacey Toal and husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Kalani and husband Bud and Justin Hanus; five step-grandchilden; 13 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Jerome “Jerry” Hanus in May 1997; son, Gerald Ray Hanus and wife Elaine; sisters, Alma Slavik, Lydia Kabela, Olita Schlebach, Annie Hanus and Silvia Koenig; brothers, Edwin, Frank, Jessie, Roy, Fred and Ernest Lesikar.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Christ Lutheran Church with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Interment will follow at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Bergen, Craig Bergen, Neil Dippel, Brian Kutach, Johnathon Dippel and Leroy Bacak.
Donations in memory of Viola Hanus may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.