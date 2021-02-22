Amber Koehn

Amber Jo Koehn was born to Dwight and Tamara (Seaman) Koehn on Oct. 24, 1984 in Vicksburg, Miss., and passed away Feb. 18, 2021 in Manvel, Texas at the age of 36. The family moved from Louisiana to Texas in 1988 and she attended El Campo Mennonite School in her elementary years. At the age of 15 she was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in El Campo, Texas by Minister Norman Koehn. After completing grade school, she obtained her GED and worked on her dad’s construction crew, skillfully operating heavy earth moving equipment before continuing her education to become a licensed massage therapist and later a physical therapist assistant. At the time of her death she was enrolled in the UTMB Physical Therapist Bridge Program at Galveston where she was training to become a pediatric physical therapist.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her parents, Dwight and Tamara; brother, Chad and his wife Tammy and their daughter, Haley; sister, Brittany and her husband Grover Cessor; and younger brothers, Ashton and Tyler, still at home. Also lovingly remembering her are her paternal grandparents, Jake and Ila Koehn of Victoria; maternal grandparents, Richard and Ruby Seaman of Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and two former foster siblings, Jose and Natalie Lopez of Houston.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at El Campo Mennonite Church with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
