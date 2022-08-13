Johnnie Mican

We celebrate the life of Johnnie Mican, born March 14, 1930 in Dubina to Frank and Frances Dybala Mican, one of eight children.

He married his loving wife, Mary Kunetka, on Sept. 25, 1956 in El Campo at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Throughout their 65 years of marriage Johnnie and Mary enjoyed many fishing adventures, camping trips and traveling. Johnnie also loved hunting and going to Louisiana on the bus, where he became everyone’s friend. Johnnie’s zest for life and good humor ensured that he never met a stranger. His favorite pastimes include working in his garden, doing yard work and spending time in his workshop, where he invented many things to make life easier for Mary and himself.

