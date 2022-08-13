We celebrate the life of Johnnie Mican, born March 14, 1930 in Dubina to Frank and Frances Dybala Mican, one of eight children.
He married his loving wife, Mary Kunetka, on Sept. 25, 1956 in El Campo at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Throughout their 65 years of marriage Johnnie and Mary enjoyed many fishing adventures, camping trips and traveling. Johnnie also loved hunting and going to Louisiana on the bus, where he became everyone’s friend. Johnnie’s zest for life and good humor ensured that he never met a stranger. His favorite pastimes include working in his garden, doing yard work and spending time in his workshop, where he invented many things to make life easier for Mary and himself.
Johnnie served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955. He worked at Wendel’s Construction Company for 22 years and the City of El Campo Street and Bridges Department for 15 years before retiring in 1992. Johnnie was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2490, and St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, El Campo.
Surviving Johnnie are: wife, Mary Kunetka Mican; brother, Charles (Chuck) Mican and wife, Wilma of Roseburg, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Mican of El Campo, Iris Mican of Blessing, Elsie Vasek of Katy, Irene Hubenak of Hillje, and Dorothy Graves and husband, Leo of Fort Worth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Mican; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Bill Richardson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bennie Mican, Frankie Mican, Willie and Delores Mican, Cyril and Alma Mican, and Leonard Mican; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Adolph and Sophie Kunetka; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Martha and George Voldan, Henry Vasek, Jimmie Hubenak and Julius Kunetka.
Visitation will begin from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. There will be a Rosary held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating and con-celebrant Rev. Michael Rother. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Bill Graves, Philip Graves, James Hubenak, Chris Mican, Kenneth Mican, Michael Mican, Everett Vasek and Christopher Vacek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or School, 304 W. Church St., El Campo, 77437 or charity of your choice.
Special thanks to Choice Hospice, Kim Wishert and their dedicated staff. Deepest appreciation to Patsy Smith, Monica Hubenak and Bernadette Fiala who lovingly cared for their Uncle Johnnie, and Dorothy Graves who graciously helped care for both Johnnie and Mary in their time of need.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.