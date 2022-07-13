Lenolia Terrell Johnson

Lenolia Terrell Johnson, 72, of El Campo, born June 18, 1950 departed this life July 5, 2022. Lenolia’s visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday July 15, at Matthews Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration will be 11 a.m. Saturday July 16, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial following at Johnson Cemetery Sorrell Community. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton 979-532-2715.

To plant a tree in memory of Lenolia • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.