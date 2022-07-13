Lenolia Terrell Johnson, 72, of El Campo, born June 18, 1950 departed this life July 5, 2022. Lenolia’s visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday July 15, at Matthews Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration will be 11 a.m. Saturday July 16, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial following at Johnson Cemetery Sorrell Community. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton 979-532-2715.
