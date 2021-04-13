Karl Douglas Houston, Lake Jackson, Texas – Karl Douglas Houston was born to Philip Clay Jr. and Glenda Morrison Houston on March 26, 1960 in Denton. Karl passed away at home April 12, 2021 at the age of 61.
Karl’s early years were spent in Lubbock and Andrews before settling down in El Campo where he graduated as a Ricebird from El Campo High School in 1978. Along with his education in El Campo, Karl started to craft his business and industrial skills as he began working as a newspaper deliveryman for the El Campo Leader News, progressing to a wingman for Gardner Air Service helping the area farmers with a little crop dusting, then as an oilfield roustabout for Bass Enterprises Production Company. During high school, Karl began exploring career options in the automotive mechanic classes while also lettering on the El Campo varsity golf team. He was an active member of the El Campo Church of Christ, serving as one of the leaders in the Joy Bus Program.
Karl continued his exploration of mechanics and graduated from Texas State Technical Institute (TSTI) in Waco with dual degrees in auto and heavy machinery mechanics in 1981.While studying, Karl also met and fell in love with Rhonda Castle of Lake Jackson while Rhonda was studying at Baylor University.
Karl and Rhonda married in 1981 then began their post-graduate life together in El Campo where Karl worked for Mustang Equipment Services as a diesel mechanic. After a few years, the couple moved to the Clute/Lake Jackson area where they raised their family and settled into the community. Karl changed careers to pursue his passion with truck driving that began around the age of five. He started with local equipment deliveries, then graduated to HAZMAT loads delivering to locations across the entire span of the Lower-48 and venturing numerous times across the northern border into Canada. Karl loved being out on the open road where he invested time to keep us all in touch with his engaging phone calls. It was always cool to hear what stretch of road Karl was on and what sights he was envisioning. When he had a bit of time off, he enjoyed spending time with his bride, children and grandchildren. Karl would occasionally venture out to the beach or make a trip to the gun range or meet family or a friend for some hunting.
Karl is survived by his wife, Rhonda Castle Houston of Lake Jackson and their three children, Philip C. Houston III of Austin, Alice Houston Mayfield of Lake Jackson and Paul Michael Houston of Lake Jackson, and his three grandchildren, Elizabeth and Aggie Mayfield and Megan Marlene Houston.
Karl was preceded in death by his father, Philip C. Houston Jr., while survived by his mother, Glenda Morrison Houston of El Campo and two brothers and their wives, Kenneth and Pamela Houston of Spring and Kirk and Tamra Houston of the Woodlands. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Harold Lamon Castle and wife Jeanette of Angleton; mother-in-law, Jeanette Richter and husband Edwin of El Campo and brothers-in-laws, Monty and Carolyn Castle of Angleton and David Castle of Angleton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at the El Campo Church of Christ with Minister John McCord officiating. Visitation for family and friends will precede the funeral service from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday in the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. Burial will immediately follow the service at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Thonsgaard, David Thonsgaard, Kenneth John Houston, James Thonsgaard, Wade Lloyd, Brent Barman and Kent Lloyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Monty Castle and David Castle.
The family has chosen the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or the charity of your choice for those who might wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
