Albert Manciaz, 68, of Silverton, formerly of Eagle Lake, passed away Sept. 22, 2021 in El Campo. He was born April 4, 1953 in El Campo to Antonio Manciaz Jr. and Jesusa Valle Manciaz and was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Maria Linda Manciaz of Silverton; sons, Michael Manciaz of Houston and Albert Manciaz Jr. of Lake Jackson; sisters, Esperanza Abelar of El Campo and Mary Gusman of Eagle Lake; brothers, Jessie Manciaz and Randy Rivera of El Campo and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beatrice Hernandez and brothers, Joe, Raul and Tony Manciaz.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday Sept. 27, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 28 at Triska Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tino Perez, Abel Velazquez, Aaron Velazquez, John Rivera, John Gusman and Robert Abelar.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
