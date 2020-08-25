Betty Lou Townsend of Louise passed away Aug. 23, 2020 at her sister’s home in Bellville.

She was born April 11, 1940 in El Campo to Emil and Ruby Townsend. Betty was a loving sister and aunt.

She is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Townsend and wife Carolyn of El Campo, Carolyn Keaton of Bellville, Linda Taylor and husband Robin, Clyde Townsend, Ivan Townsend and wife Debbie, all of Louise and Shirley Collinsworth and husband Jerry of Falfurrias.

Visitation will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson St
El Campo, TX 77437
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
10:00AM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson St
El Campo, TX 77437
