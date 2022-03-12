Diane Olivia Zimmermann was born June 25, 1950, in El Campo and passed away on March 9, 2022, at the age of 71.
She was the aunt to seven nieces and nephews and the great-aunt to numerous more. Diane was the life of every family gathering and took great pleasure baking with her loved ones.
She loved to cuss and could smooth you over in the end by calling you “sweetheart.” Diane was the most loving aunt and sister. She really enjoyed to just sit and hold hands, wear sparkly costume jewelry, eat candy and chips, and drink Coca-Cola.
She will be remembered for her big heart and the ability to love unconditionally all those in her life. Diane taught us many lessons – be loud and proud of your family, hug tight, never let anybody leave without one more hug and kiss and that every day is a great day to have a party – you just need your loved ones with you.
She was a true blessing to all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her sister Darlene and husband Wayne Kubala of El Campo, niece Keri and husband Ryan Lambeth of League City and their children Kierstyn and Kyleigh, nephew Koy and wife Lora Kubala of Lubbock and their children Sydney and Parker, niece Kaydi and husband Clayton Gibson of El Campo and their children Lane and Riley, nephew Kody and wife Kelsey Kubala of Kerrville and their children Samuel, Avery and Robert, sister Denise and husband Randy Sanders of Weimar, nephew Jason and wife Lanie Sanders of Weimar and their children Mason and Grady, nephew Kurt and wife Annie Sanders of Collegeport and their children Laura and Levi, and nephew Rodney and wife Kaleigh Sanders of Wadsworth.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Delores Zimmermann of Columbus.
Funeral services are Wednesday, March 16, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in New Taiton. Visitation is at 1 p.m., Rosary at 1:30 p.m., and Mass at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Diane may be made to St. John Catholic Church.
Pallbearers are Koy Kubala, Kody Kubala, Jason Sanders, Ryan Lambeth, Clayton Gibson, Kaydi Gibson and Keri Lambeth.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
